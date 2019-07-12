Tera Talmadge joined Pig Trail Nation in April of 2017 as a Sports Reporter/Anchor.

Tera previously worked at KMID/KPEJ in Midland, Texas as a Weekend Sports Anchor and Sports Reporter. During her time there, she covered various sporting events including Super Bowl LI.

She originally joined these ABC & FOX affiliates as their Web Producer. In that role, Tera maintained the news portion of the station website while also managing all station social media accounts.

Tera is a native Texan, born and raised in Houston. She holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism & Media Arts from St. Edwards University in Austin.

While in college, she worked at Clear Channel Communications as the sole intern for the top two radio stations, Sports Talk AM 1300 The Zone and KASE 101.

When she is not reporting, Tera enjoys hiking and spending time with friends and family.

Have a sports tip or just want to connect? Tweet at Tera or send her an email!