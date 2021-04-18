Mental health professional fears new legislation could impact health of clients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mental health professionals say they fear for their clients’ psychological health in light of the recent anti-trans laws that have passed in Arkansas.

Katherine Darling is a psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner.

She said it never crossed her mind to stop treating her LGBTQ+ and trans clients after the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act passed in Arkansas. The bill allows healthcare providers to choose who they treat based on morals and beliefs.

Darling said some of those clients need her now more than ever after a piece of legislation passed that blocks them from getting hormone and puberty blocking medications.

“To have hormone therapy threatened to be removed and ceased, they’re going back to what they never felt comfortable with in the first place,” Darling said. “There’s a lot of worry, depression increase, the risk of suicide is increased.”

Darling added she fears doctors not being able to prescribe hormone treatments could cause teens and youth to find some on their own that are unprescribed and she anticipates many will go out of state to get the treatments instead, anyway.