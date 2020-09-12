Meteorologist Mike Susko

Mike is excited to join the NWA Weather Authority team as the new weekend meteorologist.

His love for weather goes back for literally as long as he can remember. Growing up near Philadelphia, PA, he got to see all types of different weather.

Thunderstorms, tornado warnings, snowstorms, cold outbreaks with temperatures near or below zero, heat waves with temperatures above 100°, hurricanes and tropical storms, flash flooding. You name it, they got it. As a kid, he would go to the windows for hours and watch the clouds and storms roll in.

In kindergarten, his teacher had an activity that asked the class what their career goals were. Mike can remember asking her how to spell meteorologist.

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy impacted southeastern Pennsylvania, the Jersey shore, and New York. He can remember watching the continuous coverage for days from the local Philly meteorologists and The Weather Channel.

While the damage and impacts of the storm were significant and surprising, it was the reaction of his family and friends that really caught Mike’s attention. Meteorologists, news stations, and government officials warned everyone days in advance how severe the storm was; yet, many people were caught off guard by the intensity of the storm.

This is when he decided to pursue a career in weather communication to help prepare his family, friends, and community when severe weather threatens.

Mike attended Penn State University and graduated in May 2020 with a B.S. in Meteorology & Atmospheric Science and minors in Earth Systems and Energy Business & Finance (EBF).

During his time at Penn State, he participated in Campus Weather Service and served as the organization’s Head of Communications, joined student-run productions “Up in the Air” and “Weather Or Not”, and joined the department’s weeknight weather show “Weather World” as a director/graphics producer and on-air host. Mike was also a meteorology intern at FOX29 Philadelphia with Meteorologists Kathy Orr, Scott Williams, Sue Serio, and Jeff Robbins.

When Mother Nature is not active and we get those bright sunny days, he loves to enjoy the outdoors by going on a hike, swimming, biking, scuba diving, or cooking up something on the grill.

In addition to working at KNWA/FOX 24, Mike is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Emergency Management from Millersville University in Pennsylvania.

Have a story idea? Email Mike at MSusko@knwa.com