What is SMA?

SMA stands for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic disease that affects approximately 1 in 11,000 births. Affecting the motor nerves around the spinal chord, it causes extreme muscle weakness making it difficult to walk, eat or even breathe. It is the number one genetic killer of infants.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a congenital neurodegenerative disease where on chromosone 5 there is an absence of a gene called SMN1 , and there are varible copies of a gene called SMN2. Depending on the number of copies you have varying degree of presentation of weakness. The larger the number of those particular genes, the better the strength of the child.” Dr. Kapil Arya – Director of the SMA Clinic at Arkansas Children’s Clinic.

The Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation is a non-profit devoted to raising awareness, funding research and offering support to other families who are faced with this challenge.

You can help children with SMA by texting MILLER to 77948 or by clicking here.