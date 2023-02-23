SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can ensure sick and injured kids in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have immediate access to care as part of our Give Kids a Miracle telethon.

KNWA/FOX24 is raising money to support the efforts of Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Watch the video above to see KNWA’s Chelsea Helms at the hospital talk with Leon Walthall and Barry Baggett with America’s Car-Mart to see why the business decided to get involved.

More information on how to donate can be found here.