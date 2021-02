SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — These are just some of the kids you are helping by donating to Arkansas Children’s Northwest hospital.

As part of the annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon, KNWA/ FOX24 and America’s Car-Mart are raising money for Arkansas Children’s Northwest to benefit kids.

Donations can be made by texting ACNW to 51555 or by visiting the website located here from now until March 4.

View the gallery of kids below