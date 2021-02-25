From pediatric nurse to pediatric patient’s parent

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the third floor of Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) is where Outpatient Specialty Clinics Nurse Lindsey Seward can be found.

She spends her days working with pediatric patients, so it was a shock to her when her daughter Kross became one.

It was March 2020. Lindsey said Kross had been playing outside with her siblings when she collapsed.

“She said her head hurt and that she couldn’t use the entire left side of her body,” Lindsey said.

Kross’ father rushed her to the emergency room at ACNW. Lindsey was working at the time, so she met her husband and their then 4-year-old daughter.

ER staff suspected Kross had, or was having, a stroke, so the family needed to be flown to Arkansas Children’s (ACH) in Little Rock.

Lindsey said, “it’s terrifying to be told that you’re going to be put on a helicopter with your baby and you don’t know what’s wrong and you’re hoping when you get to Little Rock they can tell you.”

Within hours, Kross was diagnosed with Central Nervous System Vasculitis, which doctors said caused a blood clot, and led to her stroke.

“We didn’t know what she was going to recover, what progress she was going to make, we were just absolutely thankful that we still had her.” Lindsey

Kross went on to spend an entire month at ACH, where Lindsey said her daughter received exactly the care she needed and when.

“If you don’t use it, you lose it and so they immediately came in the ICU setting and started working with her,” Lindsey continued, “she went from a walker to elbow crutches to nothing. She’s an independent walker now.”

Almost a year later, the now 5-year-old still has deficit with her left hand, but she continues to make strides.

Rather then having to travel back-and-fourth to Little Rock, Kross now is seen primarily at ACNW, where she has several appointments weekly.

While Kross’ experience proved to be life-changing for the Seward Family, it was even more than that for Lindsey, who now knows firsthand what it’s like to have a child, who’s also a patient.

“I’ve always practiced with compassion, but it’s definitely given me the insight that parents truly are their kid’s advocate,” Lindsey said.

As part of the annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon, KNWA/ FOX24 and America’s Car-Mart are raising money for Arkansas Children’s Northwest to benefit kids, like Kross.

Donations can be made by texting ACNW to 51555 or by visiting the website located here from now until March 4.