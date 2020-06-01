Give Kids a Miracle: James gets back on two wheels

"Just being at Children's I felt so just so much better being there and being taken care of and having him treated just made me feel so much better," Erin Lefler said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It all happened within the blink of an eye.

In April, the Lefler family was enjoying a day of biking around what was a very busy Lake Fayetteville trail, when 6-year-old James was hit by a cyclist.

“We were going around a corner and somebody was coming really fast and James just got right over that line and they ran into him on his bike,” James’ mother Erin said.

The crash left James with a concussion and a sizable cut under his nose.

James Lefler at Arkansas Children’s Northwest after he was hit by a cyclist

“It was pretty traumatic just because it was a hard hit. It sounded like a car crash,” Erin said.

Knowing that he needed immediate medical attention, the Leflers rushed him from the trail to their car.

Then, out of all of the hospitals in the Northwest Arkansas region, Erin decided to take James to the emerge ncy department at Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) in Springdale.

“They cater to kids so what better place? They’ve got kid-sized needles, they’ve got kid shows on the TV already. So it’s just a place for kids it’s a little less scary,” Erin said.

While some might think of a hospital, like ACNW, as only a place only for kids who are suffering from a deadly diagnosis, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Williams said they cater to all children.

Dr. Williams said, “The people that are taking care of your child, both the nurses and the doctors, are specially trained in taking care of children and to that end, we have child life specialists, and distraction techniques, all these things that are geared toward making it a less scary place for children to be.”

This sentiment, echoed by James when he recalled his treatment. “They were really nice, they took care of me, and at the end when I put on my stitches they even gave me Legos.”

James’ treatment at ACNW not only resulted in a full recovery for him, but also the courgae to get back on two wheels.

“I got back on my bike,” James said with a big smile on his face.