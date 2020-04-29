Give Kids a Miracle: Kye’s Care

"I always know going there when we leave, that we have answers, that we know what our next step should be, I know what's going to be helpful for my children"

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —When Heather Carroll used to think of Children’s Hospitals, she thought they were only for kids who had been injured or were in dire need.

Now, she’s realized staff is equipped to help kids of all ailments.

“There are specialists, there are PCPs, those doctors are there everyday to see children,” Heather said.

Her perception changed after seeing the care her adopted son Kye Carroll received from both Arkansas Children’s (ACH) in Little Rock and Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) in Springdale.

“It also is there for these patients, like Kye. Yes, they have their little ups and downs and the have their needs but they’re not life-threatening perse,” Heather said.

Kye suffers from childhood migraines and has a beni gn familial tremor.

“My hands shake a lot, whenever I write,” Kye said.

On top of all that, the fourth grader is growth hormone deficient.

Heather said he’s physically about two years behind his typical peers. “He’s currently on nightly shots in order to help him get to a typical height he should be.”

In addition to the shots, he is seen by is endocrine doctor at ACNW every three to four months.

While he’s making strides in regards to his health, some of the challenges he faces don’t stem from his ailments.

“We don’t know Kye’s story. We don’t know a lot of his background, we don’t know a lot of his DNA,” Heather said.

Because he was adopted, Heather said his health history is not known by the family. “The doctors have really been able to help us figure those things out and to navigate the course that best benefits him.”

Through it all, the doctors at ACH and ACNW have been there for the Carrolls.

“They’re able to lead me as a parent into what we need to do and how we need to make the right decisions and maybe run some tests and maybe try some certain medications in order to make him as successful as he can,” Heather continued, “I always know going there when we leave, that we have answers, that we know what our next step should be, I know what’s going to be helpful for my children.”

The hospital, providing support and exceptional care for the growing family.