Give Kids a Miracle: Win’s broken bones

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Not many kids know the ins and outs of Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) in Springdale like Win Puryear.

Win at ACNW

The 9-year-old wound up in the children’s hospital three separate times since early 2020.

“I broke my left [arm] one time then I broke my right arm twice,” Win said.

Each of his breaks were sports related. The first happened in March, the second in July, and the most recent break was in September.

Though the Puryear’s could have chosen any medical facility in Northwest Arkansas to take Win to, his Mother Molly said ACNW was the clear choice.

Molly said, “when they’re speaking about the injury, explaining things, [they’re] making eye contact with him and he really appreciated that and I think it made him feel secure.”

“They’ve seen it both on the emergency room side, they’ve seen it on the operating room side, and they’ve seen it on the impatient side,” said Dr. Chad Songy.

Dr. Songy is an orthopedic surgeon with UAMS who has privileges at ACNW.

“There’s a difference between a hospital that can take care of kids and a hospital that only takes care of kids,” Dr. Songy continued, “it’s powerful when kids come into the ER and they only see other kids.”

It was after his second break, the most severe of the three, when Win met Dr. Songy.

“The first thing he said was doctor, I think I just broke the radius, not the ulna. I think some of that speaks to the type of kid that he is, but also speaks to the fact that while he had a broken arm he was still comfortable in the situation he was in,” Dr. Songy said.

Win said he always received care like this from staff at ACNW.

“When they said everything was going to be okay, I knew it was going to be fine.”