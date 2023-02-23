SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 8th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon is open now until 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

KNWA Today reporter was live at Arkansas Children’s Northwest and met up with Rebecca Neely of the Arkansas Children’s Foundation to determine exactly where your money goes once you choose to donate.

Neely says a lot of the funds go locally to ACNW and cover supplies and equipment, arts and crafts supplies, etc.

To become a Miracle Maker, individuals can call 479-455-KIDS (5437) until 10:30 p.m. Supporters can also text ACNW23 to 51555 to champion children treated at Arkansas Children’s Northwest or make a gift online.