FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KNWA, FOX24, and KXNW will host the 8th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon on Thursday, February 23. Starting from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., viewers will see firsthand the impact Arkansas Children’s Northwest has on patients and their families.

KNWA, FOX24, and KXNW will share stories from local families whose children have received expert pediatric care at the Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The Give Kids a Miracle Telethon fundraises in conjunction with the Arkansas Dance Marathon, which is held on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Students from the university will simultaneously fundraise through a Dance Marathon “push,” or recruitment event, during the Give Kids a Miracle Telethon.

Give Kids A Miracle 2023

“We are excited to celebrate the 8th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon with KNWA, FOX 24, KXNA, and our volunteer Arkansas Dance Marathon fundraisers,” said Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “We know our community will show up in a big way to help Arkansas Children’s Northwest continue to provide right-sized care for children in the region.”

To become a Miracle Maker, individuals can call 479-455-KIDS (5437) on February 23 from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Supporters can also text ACNW23 to 51555 to champion children treated at Arkansas Children’s Northwest or make a gift online.

For just $20 a month, you can become a Miracle Maker and help Levi and kids like him have a healthier tomorrow filled with hope.