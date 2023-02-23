SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 8th annual Give Kids a Miracle telethon benefitting Arkansas Children’s Northwest is now live until 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

KNWA Today reporter Kayla Davis was live at ACNW speaking with supporters and volunteers, including Thayne Shook, who’s hoping to make sure children in the Northwest Arkansas community receive the care they need.

Watch the video above to see Thayne talk about the services ACNW provides and learn how you can donate TODAY.

Also, be sure to visit their website online where you can champion children treated at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.