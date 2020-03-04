1/4% sales tax increase overwhelmingly passes in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Voters in Washington County overwhelmingly passed a 1/4% sales tax increase that’ll go toward a new emergency management communications system.

Unofficial results showed 64% of voters supported the tax, which’ll go on for a year. The AWIN communications system will replace a decades-old unit that first responders said was showing some wear.

The sales tax increase will generate $11 million, said county treasurer Bobby Hill, while the system costs $8.5 million. Any leftover money is required to go toward upkeep and repairs.

The new system will be a boost to people in Washington County, said John Luther, emergency management director.

“We wanna say thanks,” Luther said. “We wanna say we know it’s a sacrifice for people and that we feel like it’s a good sign that they supported us, and we’re certainly going to work hard to build the system out.”

The county’s radio committee will meet this week to discuss the next steps to get the system up and running, Luther said, but he doesn’t know when the tax will be enacted. There’s a chance the tax might run its course before the AWIN system is purchased.