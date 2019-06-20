1 dead, 1 in custody in fatal Hot Springs shooting

Police in Hot Springs say one man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting in the city.

Police say in a news release that 61-year-old Brian Paul Hageness was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday after officers responding to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say officers later arrested 57-year-old Elizabeth Hageness on a first-degree murder warrant.

The Hageness’ relationship was not revealed.

Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on Elizabeth Hageness’ behalf.

Jail records show she remains in custody on no bond with a court hearing scheduled for July 2.