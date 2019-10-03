1 of 2 Arkansas vaping summits to be hosted in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced the state’s first youth vaping summits in attempt to protect Arkansans from the dangers of e-cigarettes.

The summits will be hosted at Bentonville High School and Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

The Bentonville summit will be Wednesday, Oct. 9. Anyone interested may attend the summit.

Speakers will include UAMS doctors, educators and state legislators and representatives.

“The rampant use of e-cigarettes among teens and preteens has hit a fever pitch in recent months and while all health risks are not yet known, we have already seen too many young people harmed from ingesting these powerful products,” Rutledge said.

She said she encourages parents and educators to attend the event.

“It’s important right now that we educate Arkansans, educate them about the dangers of vaping. We have an entire generation of young people that are middle school, junior high, high school that are becoming addicted to nicotine and we want generation Z to be nic(otene) free and that is why we are pushing that young people get their facts straight before they vape,” Rutledge explained.