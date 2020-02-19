10 more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — The death toll from flu-related illness in Arkansas has risen to 56 this flu season, according to the latest numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health released on Wednesday.

Ten more people died of influenza-related illness in the state last week, matching the same total as the week prior, the department reports.

Influenza Mortality by Age Group (Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Health)

Since the ADH began tracking the numbers on September 29, 2019, there have been 24,200 positive influenza tests reported to its online database by healthcare providers, with more than 2470 positive tests reported in the week ending on Saturday, February 15.

The average school absenteeism rate for Week 7 was 7.5 percent among public schools. As of February 18, the ADH says it’s aware of 38 schools/districts that have closed at least briefly due to the flu this season.

You can find the full report from the Arkansas Department of Health at the following link: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/influenza.