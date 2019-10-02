11th annual Fayetteville Film Fest begins Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A record-setting 79 films — features, documentaries, short, and animated films — will screen at this year’s Fayetteville Film Fest from October 3-5 2019.

The board announced that the films will be at locations around the Fayetteville Square area and all documentaries will be screened at the Pryor Center, 1 East Center Street.

The opening night film, “To the Stars,” is a black-white film set in the 60s and, “follows the story of a powerful friendship forged between a shy farmer’s daughter and a reckless new girl in town.” This film screened at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

