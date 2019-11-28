12-Pack lands Springdale woman 15 years in prison

Cassandra Ramos-Salazar was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison with an additional ten years suspended.

Cassandra Ramos-Salazar

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Springdale woman will spend more years behind bars than the number of beers in the pack she stole from a gas station.

Cassandra Ramos-Salazar, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated robbery, battery, aggravated assault and theft of property.

Ramos-Salazar and Gisselle Rivera, who was 17 at the time of the incident, were arrested in January 2018, accused of stealing a 12-pack of beer from the Kum & Go on West Pleasant Grove Road.

Lowell police said when the pair attempted to get away, they hit a gas station worker and he was dragged by the car a short distance.

Ramos-Salazar was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison with an additional ten years suspended. She’s been credited 674 days for time already served.

Gisselle Rivera

Court documents state Rivera, who’s held in Benton County Jail on $100,000 bond, will be charged as an adult.

She faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, battery, leaving the scene of an accident, and theft.

Her next court date is scheduled for Monday, December 16.