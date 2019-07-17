$12,000 donation given to Children’s Safety Center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale’s Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast committee presented the Children’s Safety Center with a $12,000 donation Wednesday, July 17.

The presentation was made at the Center for Nonprofits at The JTL Shop in Springdale.

In May, more than 600 people attended the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at Cross Church in Springdale and 30-plus sponsors hosted the event.

Money raised from the gathering is the third-highest amount ever donated from the prayer breakfast, according to a statement from Mullikin Advertising.

“Each year, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees make it possible for the Springdale Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to contribute proceeds to a worthy cause,” Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said, “I’m pleased that the Children’s Safety Center has been chosen as this year’s recipient.”

Past recipients include Hope Cancer Resources, Arkansas Children’s Northwest, House of Hope Rescue Mission and Horses for Healing.

The Children’s Safety Center opened in 1997 and help law enforcement in Priority 1 Child Abuse Neglect/Investigations, according to the agency.