18 sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Clarksville Tyson plant

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An ammonia leak at the Tyson plant in Clarksville on Monday morning sent 18 workers to the hospital.

According to company spokesman Gary Mickelson, there was an ammonia leak on Monday morning and the facility was evacuated.

18 Tyson team members were taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution and one was admitted for observation.

The company states, “we’re grateful for the quick response and assistance of the local fire department and EMS. The plant has resumed normal operations.