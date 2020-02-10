18th Annual Grape Escapes to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Grape Escapes is a cocktail style, signature fundraiser providing guests with the opportunity to sample over 375 wines from around the world and enjoy hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants and caterers.

Chris Hendrick joins the show to talk about the event.

The event will also have live music, a ‘barrow of booze, and will be holding a live auction.

All funds raised will be used locally in the community to fund critical services and supports for individuals with disabilities served by Bost.

Bost, Inc. is a non-profit organization serving individuals with disabilities and their families in Arkansas.