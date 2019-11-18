19-year-old man airlifted after fall at Devil’s Den State Park

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFTA) — A 19-year-old man was injured on Sunday after falling from a cliff at Devil’s Den State Park in southern Washington County, according to Central EMS.

The man was airlifted to a hospital after falling about 30 feet while free-climbing a cliff on the Yellow Rock Trail, according to Shane Wood with Washington County Urban Search and Rescue.

The 19-year-old yelled for help, alerting a man and his son walking along the trail to call for emergency services.

Dispatch was called at around 2:03 p.m. on Sunday, and it took about an hour and a half for rescuers to maneuver the man, who suffered a head injury that is believed to be non-life-threatening, off the bluff, according to Wood.

