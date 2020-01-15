2 advance to runoff in primary for Arkansas House seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for an Arkansas House seat that had been held by a civil rights attorney who died last year are advancing to a runoff.

Joy Springer won a plurality of votes in Tuesday’s primary for the District 34 seat and Ryan Davis finished second in the four-person race.

The two will face off in a Feb. 11 runoff. The Little Rock seat had been held by Democratic Rep. John Walker, who died in October.

The winner of the primary will face independent candidate Roderick Talley in the March 3 special election.

