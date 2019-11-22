2 earthquakes, including magnitude 3.6, strike Oklahoma

FAIRMONT, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports two earthquakes, including one of magnitude 3.6, were recorded in northern Oklahoma and felt across southern Kansas and as far away as north Texas.

The larger quake at 11:44 p.m. Thursday was followed by a magnitude 2.5 quake about 30 minutes later. Both were near Fairmont, about 63 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said there are no reports of injury and no damage was found.

The larger quake was reported felt in Newton, Kansas, 168 miles to the north, and in Mineral Wells, Texas, 247 miles to the south.

Thousands of Oklahoma earthquakes in recent years have been linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.