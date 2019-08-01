2 Fayetteville men sentenced for conspiracy to distribute drugs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two Fayetteville men were sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison apiece for conspiring to distribute heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Preston Baxter, 27, and Dezi Castillo Jr., 31, were indicted in September 2018 and entered guilty pleas in January and April 2019, respectively.

According to court records, in May 2018, detectives conducted two controlled drug purchases from Castillo. The second controlled drug purchase occurred at Baxter’s apartment in Springdale.

Based on the two controlled drug purchases as well as an odor of marijuana that emitted from Baxter’s apartment, detectives executed a search warrant on June 1, 2018.

The search resulted in the seizure of 87 grams of actual methamphetamine, a net weight of 21 grams of heroin, nearly 16 grams of cocaine, and approximately 248 grams of marijuana.

Additionally, the search revealed multiple weapons and approximately $2,075.00.

Baxter was sentenced on June 17, 2019, to over 11 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Castillo was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.