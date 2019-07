BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A 14-page, name redacted, Internal Affairs (IA) report shows Benton County Jail Lieutenant Randall McElroy had a history of harassing female employees, inappropriate behavior, crude text messages and electronically obtained nude photos of another deputy's wife.

In addition, McElroy was found to have falsified his timesheet on July 4, 2019, by stating he worked nine hours when he did not. "It was a mistake, I'll pay it back," McElroy states according to the IA report.