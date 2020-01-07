2 more flu deaths reported in Arkansas, 15 total

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Two more people have died from the flu in Arkansas.

None of the deaths were pediatric. There have now been 15 total deaths from the flu in the state of Arkansas.

To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported an influenza outbreak.

Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) was below the epidemic threshold this week.

