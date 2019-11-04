2020 Arkansas campaign starts officially Monday with filing season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The next phase of the 2020 campaign in the Natural State begins at the State Capitol and courthouses throughout Arkansas Monday with a week-long filing period for the March 3 primary.

Starting at noon for federal, state and county candidates and at 3 p.m. for judicial candidates, those people seeking to run for public office have one week to decide whether or not to run, pay filing fees and get their name on the ballot.

Typically, federal, state and judicial candidates file at the state Capitol in Little Rock while county candidates file at courthouses in the county clerk’s office.

The 2020 ballot will have an earlier primary on March 3 due to Super Tuesday, plus a March 31 runoff date.

For March 3, the presidential primary, along with 100 state House, 17 state Senate and 171 Circuit and District Judges will be on the ballot. Locally, the only county races to be determined will be justices of the peace, school board, and constable races.

Judicial candidates also had the opportunity in September to file early by petition.

The filing period ends at noon Nov. 12 for federal, state and county candidates and at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 for judicial candidates.

The general election will be held Nov. 3, 2020.

