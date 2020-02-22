2020 Census informative meeting held in Springdale

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The 2020 Census is fast approaching and a presentation by the Springdale Complete Count Committee explained why participation is important for the community.

Some topics that were addressed include:

How is Census data used?

Is there a citizenship question on the Census?

Are our responses confidential? How do we know our information is safe?

Who is most likely not to be counted, and who is most likely to respond to the questionnaire?

Is the Census questionnaire available in languages other than English? What are they?

The event took place at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.