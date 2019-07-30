2020 Democratic presidential primary debate preview

DETROIT (AP) — The preeminent faces of the Democratic Party’s emboldened progressive wing will take prominence at Tuesday night’s presidential debate as they face off for the first time.

Protesters stand outside the Fox Theatre before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders will appear alongside progressive firebrand Elizabeth Warren. Both are known for their unapologetic embrace of aggressive plans to overhaul health care, higher education, childcare and the economy.

Those plans may be popular among many Democrats but give President Donald Trump and his Republican allies ample opportunity to cast all Democrats as extreme.

The fight for the political left is just one subplot as the first wave of 10 candidates meets in Detroit. The second group of 10 that features early front-runner Joe Biden, as well as Kamala Harris convenes Wednesday night. The debate host, CNN, chose the groupings at random.

President Donald Trump says he’ll be watching the next Democratic presidential debate and predicts Joe Biden will be the likely 2020 presidential nominee for the Democrats.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday before leaving on a trip to Jamestown, Virginia, Trump said he’ll be watching as the Democratic candidates square off in Detroit.

Trump took a jab at Biden, saying the former vice president is “off his game by a lot.” Trump and Biden have often criticized each other.