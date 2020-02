GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFTA) — Greenwood Police continue their investigation into the discovery of more than 25 abandoned cats found in a home.

An animal rescue team, The Artemis Project, rescued the cats.

Investigators said the animals were found living in filthy conditions, everything from feces, urine, and inches of cat hair covered the home.

Rescuers believe the animals have been trapped in the home for at least a year.

Police have not said if they plan to file any charges.