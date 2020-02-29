2nd-grade class puts Goldilocks on trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A young girl stands trial for trespassing, breaking and entering, and destruction of personal property.

Second-graders from Washington Elementary School took part in a mock trial today at the University of Arkansas.

The state of Arkansas versus Goldilocks.

That’s right, the old fairy tale of the girl who ate the three bear’s porridge.

Jill Lens is an Associate Professor of Law at the U of A.

She said it’s never to early to start introducing different careers to the kids.

“It might be the first time they’re on a college campus. It probably is the first time they’re in a law school. What is the law? What is a lawyer? It gives them a chance to at least start thinking about it,” Lens said.

The jury was deadlocked and Goldilocks walked.