3 Fort Smith men arrested in Tuesday night shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Arrests have been made involving reports of shots fired in the area of the airport late Tuesday, September 24, according to Fort Smith police.

The shooting(s) happened at S. 66th Street and Phoenix Avenue. Officers found a car in a ditch on S. 66th with bullet holes, and shell casings were found in the area. A business behind a convenience store was also damaged. Police said there were not and suspects in the area when they arrived.

On Wednesday, investigators determined that at least three cars were involved and one person was injured.

Investigators said the abandoned car was occupied by Maliq Perry, 22, and Marlin Vann Rogers, 20. A gun was also in the car. Police identified Vann Rogers as the person who was shot and is at a local hospital.

Both men were arrested for parole violations and a felon(s) in possession of a firearm.

Another car was found and Kadin Hester, 21, was in that car. A second person left the scene. The person who left the scene was later interviewed and released by police.

Hester was found by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and arrested for a terroristic act for his involvement in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.