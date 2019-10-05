3 Fort Smith men involved in a drive-by shooting are formally charged

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Three Fort Smith men thought to be involved in a shooting at South 66th Street and Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith were formally charged Friday, Oct. 4.

Officers found a car in a ditch on South 66th Street with bullet holes, and shell casings were found in the area. A business behind a convenience store was also damaged.

CHARGES:

Marlin Vann Rogers of Fort Smith has been charged with felony committing a terroristic act with firearm enhancement, felony possession of firearms by certain persons, petition to revoke a suspended sentence and being a habitual offender.

Maliq Jeron Perry is charged with felony possession of firearms by a certain person, petition to revoke a suspended sentence and being a habitual offender.

Kadin B. Hester is charged with felony unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Two of the three men have mugshots on record. Hester is the one who doesn’t.

All three men will be arraigned on October 9, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. at the Sebastian County Circuit Court.