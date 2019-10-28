3 Oklahoma women arrested for trafficking meth to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Three women were arrested in Fayetteville for trafficking methamphetamine.

Gayle Steele, 60, of Norman, Oklahoma, Markella Williams, 60, of Edmond Oklahoma, and Margaret Wright, 36, of Maysville, Oklahoma was arrested for trafficking.

Over the course of a month-long investigation, investigators with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force had been investigating a group of individuals attempting to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area.

During the investigation, investigators learned the source of supply was located in Central Oklahoma and was arranging to transport a significant quantity of methamphetamine to Northwest Arkansas.

Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force investigators were monitoring the source of supply’s activities and were able to determine the source was traveling to the Fayetteville area.

On October 25, investigators coordinated with the Fayetteville Police Department and conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Rupple Road in Fayetteville. A Fayetteville police officer obtained consent to search the vehicle from the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine, concealed in the trunk.

The three women are being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. Their next court appearance will be on November 25.