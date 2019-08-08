3-year-old Arkansas child shot

UPDATE: The boy has been released from Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A 3-year-old boy is recovering after a bullet grazed his head.

Shots were fired about 6. p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the St. Joe area along South Wollum, not far from Buffalo River, FOX24’s sister-station, FOX16 reports.

A suspect has been arrested, according to the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is not related to the child. The suspect’s name has yet to be released.

This is a developing story.