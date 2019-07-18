36 ASP graduates to start patrolling state highways

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Thirty-six Arkansas State Police trooper recruits graduated from ASP’s academy Thursday night, July 18, and several of the graduates have been assigned to patrol Northwest Arkansas and River Valley highways.

Marshall Hill, 23, will patrol Benton County. He graduated from Missouri Southern State University.

Mason Redding, 25, will patrol Washington County. He graduated from Paris High School.

Also assigned to Washington County, Zenda Staab, 22, graduated from Providence Academy High School and the University of Arkansas.

Skyler McElroy, 26, will patrol Scott County. He graduated from Magazine High School and Arkansas Tech University.