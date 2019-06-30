5k at the LPGA to benefit Mercy Hospital

(ROGERS, Ark. – KFTA) Events kicked off early at the NW Arkansas Championship on Saturday with a 5k at the Walmart AMP.

Runners and walkers took to the starting line at 7:30 a.m.

The route looped participants around the golf course and then back to teh finish line at the Walmart AMP.

“We’re very competitive and we like to inspire, motivate, and encourage one another to get out and do healthy activities,” said runner Jennifer Wolfe.

A portion of the money raised at the race will benefit Mercy Hospital.