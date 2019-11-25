5th Annual Scarf Event aims to keep homeless warm for winter

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fifth Annual Scarf Event was held in Fort Smith on Sunday.

The community was invited to tie scarves, jackets, and blankets to light posts downtown for the homeless population in the city.

“The homeless have a special place in my heart,” said Scarf Event founder Jessica Myska. “I feel like that’s part of the community that we can take better care of as a city. So I feel like this is just a small act of kindness to show them the community does care.”

Myska said there were more than 250 donations this year.