64.6 Downtown announces dates for 2019 The Unexpected

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Unexpected, the Henry award winner in 2017 for Community Tourism Development, has announced the dates for the year’s main annual event.

The Unexpected will happen Oct. 7-12 in downtown Fort Smith.

Entering its fifth year, The Unexpected continues their mission to bring high quality urban and contemporary art to Arkansas.

Visitors can expect to see augmented activities surrounding the event, expanding on art, culture, music, and thought.

The Unexpected artists line-up will be announced in September.