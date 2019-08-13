64.6 Downtown announces dates for The Unexpected

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Unexpected has announced dates for this year’s main annual event.

The Unexpected will take place October 7-12, 2019 in downtown Fort Smith.

The Unexpected is entering its 5th year and continues its mission to bring high quality urban and contemporary art to Arkansas alongside their curatorial partner, the international creative house Justkids.

Visitors to The Unexpected can expect to see activities surrounding the event expanding on art, culture, music, and thought.

Events will take place in the downtown footprint creating an easily walk-able experience and will include hands-on activities for both adults and children.

The Unexpected artist line-up and events will be announced in September.