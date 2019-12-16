71B Corridor plan on Fayetteville’s transportation agenda

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city has divided the proposed Highway 71B Corridor Plan into short, medium and long-range goals, according to Fayetteville’s City Council Transportation Committee agenda.

The focus of the plan includes areas of transportation, trails, regulatory, development, and attainable housing.

The short-term project list, which will be part of Phase One of the timeline, includes:

Design of College Avenue, between North Street and Township Street

Design of School Avenue, from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Cato Springs Road

Improvements to Archibald Yell and the College Ave./Rock Street Intersection

The Appleby/Plainview/Rolling Hills Connector

Connection of Vantage Drive and Sain Street.

The Vantage/Sain Connection is a pre-existing federal aid project that is nearly constructed, according to the agenda.

The group will meet on Monday, December 16, at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall Room 111.

Here is the full agenda, 48 pages.