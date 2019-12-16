71B Corridor plan on Fayetteville’s transportation agenda

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city has divided the proposed Highway 71B Corridor Plan into short, medium and long-range goals, according to Fayetteville’s City Council Transportation Committee agenda.
The focus of the plan includes areas of transportation, trails, regulatory, development, and attainable housing.
The short-term project list, which will be part of Phase One of the timeline, includes:
- Design of College Avenue, between North Street and Township Street
- Design of School Avenue, from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Cato Springs Road
- Improvements to Archibald Yell and the College Ave./Rock Street Intersection
- The Appleby/Plainview/Rolling Hills Connector
- Connection of Vantage Drive and Sain Street.
The Vantage/Sain Connection is a pre-existing federal aid project that is nearly constructed, according to the agenda.
The group will meet on Monday, December 16, at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall Room 111.
Here is the full agenda, 48 pages.