8-year-old baking for a good cause

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A second grader’s love for cookies and his grandpa make the perfect combination for a sweet act of kindness.
“I’ve be baking for about three years now and really gotten into it” Luke Hall knows exactly what he wants to be when he grows up.
“It just came to my mind and I was thinking hmmm, I think I should be a baker when I grown up and when I got home I baked some cookies, said Hall who is a second grader at Holcomb Elementary.
In the first week of February, his class participated in the annual school fundraiser for the American Heart Association.
His teacher Tanika Anderson-Davis said Hall was really excited about the fundraiser. “Luke of course bright eyed, bushy tail said I know what I’m going to do to help and it was because of his grandfather who had a heart attack and it really hit close to home for him.”
“When I got $20, I spent it all on the ingredients and I baked 8 dozen cookies and 7 cakes. I want to help other people who had a heart attack like my grandpa,” said Hall.
“He was just so sincere when he told me, ‘big dad’, I really want to do this and raise money so I’ll bake stuff for people and sell it,” said Hall’s grandfather Richard Eller.
Hall out-raised his class with treats bringing in about $125 for the American Heart Association. Holcomb Elementary raised over $9,900 and broke its record. Despite all the cookies Hall bakes, his beloved grandpa doesn’t get the sweet treats, but walks instead.
“I’m going to try and hide all of the cookies in his house because that is technically his favorite dessert,” said Hall.
The school’s P.E. department will receive $350 to spend on equipment. The top 16 teachers who participated in the fundraiser won $25 gift cards to buy school supplies.