LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) – An eighth death has been reported in the 2019 Arkansas flu season.

The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report on Thursday morning for the week that ended on December 14.

For Week 50, Arkansas reported “Regional” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 10 out of 10 for ILI intensity.

There have been a total of 10 pediatric deaths nationwide this flu season.