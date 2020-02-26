9 more dead from flu-related illness in Arkansas; death toll hits 65

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Nine people died from flu-related illness in Arkansas last week, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Health released on Wednesday.

Since September 29, 2019, 65 people have died of influenza-related illnesses in the state. One of them was a pediatric death.

The ADH reported ‘widespread’ activity to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the geographic spread of influenza, and a 9 out of 10 for influenza-like-illness (ILI) intensity for Week 8 of the flu season.

Since September 29, 2019, 27,500 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers, with more than 2,260 positive results reported last week.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.3 percent among public schools. At least 41 schools/districts have closed at least briefly due to the flu.

