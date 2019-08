RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KFTA) — The 9-1-1 system in four River Valley counties is back up and running, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rick Covert with Franklin County Emergency Management said issues with the service began at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 when an AT&T cable ruptured. He said there were also issues with Century Link components.

Johnson, Pope, Logan, and Franklin Counties were affected by the outage.