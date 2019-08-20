A CLOSER LOOK: BAC .396 – what it means

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Former VA pathologist Dr. Robert Levy had a life-threatening level of alcohol and mood-altering substances in his body when he was on duty at the VA in Fayetteville.

Levy, who faces three counts of involuntary manslaughter and several other charges, appeared to be intoxicated while on duty in 2016. A drug and alcohol test conducted at that time revealed that Levy’s blood alcohol content was .396.

“Physicians should not practice if their ability to do so safely is impaired by use of a controlled substance, alcohol, other chemical agent or a health condition,” the American Medical Association (AMA) Code of Medical Ethics states.

Aware Awake Alive, a website dedicated to saving lives and preventing alcohol poisoning, provides a breakdown of blood alcohol levels and the different effects those levels have on a person.

When Levy had a .396 BAC, he was operating at a level where most people either lose consciousness or die, according to the websites explanation of BAC levels.

Scott Hardin, spokesman for Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control office, said .397 is among the higher BAC levels Beverage Control agents have encountered.

Aware Awake Alive provides the following breakdown of BAC levels:

.020 – Light to moderate drinkers begin to feel some effects

.040 – Most people begin to feel relaxed

.060 – Judgment is somewhat impaired

.080 – Definite impairment of muscle coordination and driving skills. This is the legal intoxication level in most states.

.100 – Clear deterioration of reaction time and control. This is legally drunk in all states.

.120 – Vomiting usually occurs

.150 – Balance and movement are impaired. Here the equivalent of a 1/2 pint of whiskey is circulating in the blood stream.

.200 – Most people begin to experience blackouts

.300 – Many people lose consciousness

.400 – Most people lose consciousness and some die

.450 – Breathing stops. This is a fatal dose for most people.

Here is a meter that further elaborates on the different BAC levels and the impairments that happen at each level:

Levy’s weight was 187 pounds when he was booked into the Washington County Detention Center. If his weight was around 187 pounds when he was on tested in 2016, then he would have had over 12 alcoholic drinks in his system, according to a chart that measures blood alcohol content level by the person’s weight and number of drinks consumed.

An AMA House of Delegates policy stresses that physicians who engage in patient care have no significant amount of alcohol in their body, and that all physicians not consume any amount of alcohol that could impair their performance or create a “hangover” effect prior to providing patient care .

The BMJ, a weekly peer-reviewed medical journal, investigated physicians’ perceptions of alcohol use on call. Most physicians disapprove of drinking while on the job.

“The three survey questions that related to physicians’ perceptions about alcohol use showed that a majority of physicians is against taking any amount of alcohol while on call. The rest expressed their disagreement with the majority view: 14% felt that social drinking was acceptable while on call; 27% disagreed with the statement that ‘physicians should not have a single drink while on call’, and 24% admitted to ever having drunk alcohol while on call,” a BMJ article states.