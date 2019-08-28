A CLOSER LOOK: Lowell prime for discovery

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s time to start discovering what Lowell has to offer, the city’s advertising and promotions director says.

Mike Maloney was once the executive director of Eureka Springs’ Advertising and Promotions Commission. He retired from the position in April 2019. Soon after, Lowell city officials came knocking on his door.

“I was really not looking for a job. They asked me to take a look at Lowell,” Maloney said.

Now, Maloney is driving the ‘Discover Lowell’ initiative, the city’s new marketing and advertising theme, which was unveiled Tuesday.

“I was given the opportunity to go in and create a very robust marketing program all the way through 2020,” Maloney said. “It’s an idea and effort to go ahead and give Lowell activities and increase the assets that more than anything else raise the awareness of Lowell as a community that has a lot of restaurants, a lot of conveniences, really good economic structure and a surprising number of attractions that a lot of people don’t know about.”

Lowell already has numerous key locations in place that make it a dynamic attraction to tourists and visitors. Maloney mentioned Fast Lane Entertainment, Flip Side Ninja Park and First Tee as some of the signature attractions that make Lowell a place to visit.

First Tee is located in Ward Nail Park, which Maloney described as an exceptional location.

“A surprising number people don’t even know that Ward Nail Park exists,” Maloney said. “It’s a 100 acre park on the east side of Lowell that is a phenomenal park. There is nothing like this park in Northwest Arkansas. It’s beautiful, complete with an amphitheater, complete with a pond stocked with fish, soccer field, it has a mud track for ATVs [that] has jumps and runs that make it tricky and interesting. It has a playground for kids and all the amenities you could want.”

One prominent Lowell attraction that many people in Northwest Arkansas know about is The Grove Comedy Club.

“These are national acts that come into the Grove Comedy Club. The place is packed with 100s of people who come to see these comedians,” Maloney said.

The Grove Comedy Club is part of the Grove Entertainment Complex, which features a rugby field, two volleyball pits, two pickleball courts and other outdoor games.

While many people travel through Lowell, going from Fayetteville or Springdale to Rogers or Bentonville and vice-versa , few know about what it has to offer, Maloney said.

“We’re connected to all of Northwest Arkansas. We are at the hub basically because of Exit 78 off of I-49,” Maloney said. “With about 70,000 cars that are up and down I-49 everyday, it is our goal to reach those people and get them to come in and experience not only the conveniences of Lowell, but the attractions and the features that make the town really very interesting.”

But how will Maloney make Lowell more than just a place on the way to a bigger place?

“That’s the challenge that we have and that’s the reason that we have created an entire pallet of events for 2020,” Maloney said. “We’re going to have a 2020 concert series that’s going to feature four or five significant musical events – a bluegrass festival, country music festival, a gospel music festival, maker’s fair, plus the Mudtown Days, which this year brought in several thousand people.”