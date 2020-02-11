A CLOSER LOOK: Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in Fayetteville

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a campaign event Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has set up shop in Fayetteville, Arkansas as of Monday, February 10.

“Mike Bloomberg 2020, Mike Will Get It Done” slogan listed on the campaign website.

Campaign co-chair and Louisville mayor Greg Fischer was on hand for the field office opening at 109 N Block Avenue along with dozens of other people.

Bloomberg, 77, is the CEO of Bloomberg LP and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies. He was born in Massachusetts is a Johns Hopkins University graduate and has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

He was elected in 2002 as Mayor of New York City and re-elected in 2005 and 2009.

Now Bloomberg has his eye on being the next president of the United States.

To date, this campaign has 125+ offices and 2,100+ staff — this includes 1,700 state staff across 40 states and territories.

There will be a total of 20 staffers in Arkansas who will be in charge of leadership roles and organizing positions. “We’ve also had droves of supporters sign up to volunteer in order to ensure Mike’s messages resonate, are amplified and shared in all pockets of The Natural State,” said Campaign Spokesperson Yana-Janell Scott.

There has been no campaign fundraising as Bloomberg is his only donor, according to Scott.

So far, Bloomberg has been to the Natural State twice. Once to file for the state’s Democratic presidential primary and again on Martin Luther King day to participate in various MLK Day events in Little Rock.

The “Get It Done Express” bus tour is in Arkansas Monday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 11, with stops in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Little Rock,” according to a campaign statement.

Bloomberg chose Arkansas to set up a campaign office because, like many states, it has often been overlooked.” He’s made his presence felt within the state on several occasions and other states in the region,” said Scott, “We’re encouraged by the overwhelming support Arkansas – a Super Tuesday state – has acquired.”

The Bloomberg campaign has put in the work to acquire supporters that may turn the state Blue by Tuesday, March 3rd. “Arkansans recognize Mike’s unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable him to win and to lead,” said Scott.

According to his campaign staff, the billionaire is not running on any one issue. “He knows public service is about solving problems through collaboration and effective policy,” said Scott.

As Mayor of New York, he has a proven track record in management and getting things done and his staffers believe that the “same essence” will follow him to the White House.

According to the self-made billionaire’s website here are some of his policy plans:

CLIMATE CHANGE: Plans to slash U.S. carbon emissions and invest in clean-energy projects that not only minimize rising temperatures, but also lead to new jobs, cleaner air and water, cheaper power, more transportation options, and less congested roads.

GUN SAFETY: Bloomberg’s solution builds on his decades of standing up to the gun industry and protects 2nd Amendment rights while enacting common-sense laws that save lives. How that will get done: More effective background checks, tackle daily gun violence in hardest-hit communities, ban assault weapons are some of the talked about measures.

IMMIGRATION: His plan focuses on reclaiming America’s role as the beacon of opportunity for people around the world and tapping into the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of immigrants to grow our economy and enrich our communities. The plan is to protect DREAMers, end family separation at the border, rescind President Trump’s travel ban against Muslin-majority countries and create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people.

LGBTQ+EQUALITY: Restore U.S. leadership on LGBTQ+ rights at home and around the world. How that will get done: Fight for passage of the Equality Act, Ensure the safety of LGBTQ+ Americans in the justice system, reverse the ban on transgender individuals in the military are some of the discussed measures.

VETERANS: A plan to ensure the economic security of military families, as well as address gaps in mental health services to address high rates of suicide, provide family planning treatment to women in military families, and broaden quality health coverage. Measures would include, address suicide and high rates of mental illness, improve access to care for all military veterans, and ensure economic security for military families.